 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police chief: Condition of man involved in Hudson shooting is improving
0 Comments
alert top story

Police chief: Condition of man involved in Hudson shooting is improving

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hudson Shooting

The Hudson Police Department is still investigating an Oct. 15 shooting in which a Hickory man died and a Lenoir man was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

 COURTESY OF DAVE FAHERTY, WSOCTV

Police chief: Condition of man involved in Hudson shooting is improving

Hudson police are still waiting to meet with a man who was wounded in a shooting last week that claimed the life of a Hickory man.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jody Maltba, 33, of Lenoir, and Terry Hefner, 44, of Hickory, exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Hudson late on Oct. 15.

Hefner died, but Maltba is still alive. Hudson Police Chief Richard Blevins said Friday that Maltba’s condition is improving.

“We’re just waiting until he’s in a position that he is able to speak,” Blevins said.

Maltba was previously described as being in critical but stable condition.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert