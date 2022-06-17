Police chief: 15-year-old suspect in murder previously charged in Valley Hills Mall car theft

A 15-year-old boy wanted in a recent Hickory shooting was charged earlier this year with stealing a car from the Valley Hills Mall and then fleeing to Florida.

Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant has said the law limits his department’s ability to provide much information on the 15-year-old who is also charged with murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn.

However, he did disclose that the 15-year-old boy wanted in this case is the same 15-year-old charged with stealing an 83-year-old Conover resident’s car from the mall and then driving to Florida with three other teens in February.

The teen was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon while committing a felony. He was described at that time as having a dark complexion and brown eyes.

Whisnant said the boy was on electronic monitoring at the time of Blackburn’s shooting on Monday.

Hickory police have asked the public to keep an eye out for a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra with license plate RDJ-7400. Police described the vehicle as stolen.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or has any other information on the case can call 828-328-5551.

Three 16-year-olds charged with murder in the case were arrested earlier this week and made their first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

