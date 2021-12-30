 Skip to main content
Police charge man with assault following altercation at Hickory apartments
Police charge man with assault following altercation at Hickory apartments

  Updated
Hickory Police charged a Lawndale man with assault on Dec. 24 at The Landings in Hickory located on 20th Avenue Drive NE.

Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young said a female victim told police her ex-boyfriend grabbed her hair and punched her in the face. “No visible injuries were observed by the responding officers,” Young said in an email.

Joe Clifford Tipps Jr., 32, of Lawndale was charged with first-degree burglary, assault on a female, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault by pointing a gun.

Young said no shots were fired.

Young said this is the second violent occurrence in the area in the last week.

Two men were charged and arrested following a robbery and attempted murder at The Village at Catawba Ridge apartments on Dec. 21, according to a previous HDR article.

“Although, the incident on December 21 was a random act where the victim did not know the offenders,” Young said. “The incident on December 24 was a domestic situation involving two people previously involved in a relationship.”

“Officers routinely patrol that area and will continue to focus patrol efforts there,” Young said.

Tipps
