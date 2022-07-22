Police: Catawba County ambulance stolen in Winston-Salem, driver arrested in Iredell County

A man has been charged with stealing a Catawba County EMS ambulance in Winston-Salem on Friday morning.

Ervin D. Alexander of Winston-Salem was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest and resist, obstruct and delay a public officer. His bond was set at $25,000.

Sgt. S.D. Martin of the N.C. Highway Patrol said the ambulance was taken Friday morning and traveled west on Interstate 40, eventually entering Iredell County.

Troopers got behind the ambulance around Exit 154, and attempted to stop it, Martin said. The chase continued for about three miles until Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks, a device that deflates the tires.

That brought the chase to an end around the 151 mile marker, Martin said.

A highway patrol car was damaged when the trooper hit a guardrail attempting to avoid the stop sticks, Martin said.

The ambulance was in Winston-Salem Friday as Catawba County EMS transported a patient to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The ambulance was later parked at 2201 Cloverdale Ave., the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release. Google Maps lists the address as a restaurant named Cagney’s Kitchen.

The ambulance was left running due to refrigerated narcotics inside the vehicle, police said, and the vehicle was left unlocked with the keys in the ignition. A person entered the front driver seat of the ambulance and drove off, Winston-Salem police said.