Police: 3 shot at Hillside Garden Apartments in Hickory; men ages 18 and 22 have life-threatening injuries

  Updated
0602 Double Shooting

A Hickory police officer takes notes at the scene of a shooting in the Ridgeview community Thursday evening. Three people were shot at Hillside Garden Apartments.

 KEVIN GRIFFIN, RECORD

Three men were taken to local hospitals – two with life-threatening injuries – following at least one shooting in the Ridgeview community of Hickory on Thursday.

Hickory police said officers first responded to the Hillside Garden Apartments shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday after receiving calls of gunshots in the area.

They found 18-year-old Deveion Lasean Grayson and 22-year-old Adrian Lamont Pendergrass Jr. outside the apartments with injuries. Grayson had been shot in the head. Pendergrass was shot in the leg, according to the release.

Police described the injuries for both men as life-threatening.

After searching the area, police found a third man, 19-year-old Tamoje Daejouir Anderson “hiding inside a nearby apartment with multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the release. Anderson was taken by ambulance from the scene with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a heavy police presence Thursday evening at the intersection of Second Street SE and Ninth Avenue SE, less than a mile from the Hillside apartments.

Police initially described the incident as a double shooting. They have not announced any charges in the case.

Anyone with information on the case can call Hickory police at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator L. Whitener directly at 828-261-2614 or lwhitener@hickorync.gov

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Historical hurricanes mark major milestones this year

