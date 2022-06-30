Police: 12-year-old shot in Hickory; no arrests in case

A 12-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hickory.

The Hickory Police Department said officers received a call from a female stating that six to seven Black male juveniles were on the porch of her residence at 527 Sixth Avenue SW threatening to assault her 16-year-old son who was inside the residence. The call was received shortly after 6:15 p.m., Hickory police said in a news release.

While officers were on their way to the residence, a 911 call was received from a second caller who stated that several shots were fired behind the residence, Hickory police said.

Officers reported they found a 12-year-old Black male lying next to the road on the 500 block of Seventh Avenue SW with a gunshot wound. Catawba County EMS took the 12-year-old to Catawba Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Hickory police said.

A 16-year-old male was identified as the shooter, Hickory police said. No arrests were listed in the news release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator A. Callicutt directly at 828-261-2623 or acallicutt@hickorync.gov.