Person of interest sought in Sherrills Ford arson

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office named a former employee of Lake Norman RV Resort as a person of interest in an arson case that heavily damaged the Sherrills Ford business.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Jonathon Daniel Belk, a South Carolina resident, who is a person of interest in this case, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Belk is a Black male who is approximately 6 foot 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

On Nov. 1, a person was caught on video starting a fire at Lake Norman RV Resort. In the video, it appears the suspect is dousing the office of the business with a flammable material before igniting a fire. The suspect then flees the building with his clothes on fire.

The video also shows a vehicle waiting at the road. That vehicle is suspected of taking the arsonist away from the scene of the fire, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

Authorities say it appears the suspect suffered burns during the incident.

Anyone with knowledge of Belk and or information helpful to this investigation is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

