Person of interest named in Taylorsville shooting

A 19-year-old has been identified as a person of interest in connection to a shooting in Taylorsville.

Kalill Isbell, of Caldwell County, is a person of interest in a shooting that occurred behind the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Taylorsville on Monday afternoon, Taylorsville Police Department Chief Douglas Bowman said.

Taylorsville police are also looking for a silver Hyundai Sonata, license plate number JKL-8566, Bowman said. No charges have been issued in the case.

The shooting victim’s name has not been released as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Bowman said he is still alive but there is no update on his condition.

The victim, who is in his early 20s, appeared to have been struck twice in the back by bullets. He was airlifted from the scene to a Charlotte hospital, Bowman said.

Police found 30 shell casings outside of the KFC. Several bullets struck the rear area of the restaurant, Bowman said.

The KFC is at 24 Liledoun Road. The shooting occurred on a driveway that runs behind the KFC and Casa Mexico restaurants.

Witnesses told police the victim was walking down the drive when a silver car with heavy front end damage approached. A male suspect reportedly exited the vehicle and began firing shots, Bowman said. Witnesses also reported seeing a female in the vehicle.

The victim ran inside the KFC after he was shot. He was able to seek help from police officers who were eating lunch in the restaurant, Bowman said.

Bowman said officers believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Isbell is asked to call the Taylorsville Police Department at 828-632-2911 or Alexander County Crime Stoppers of at 828-632-8555.