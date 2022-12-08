Pathologist says body found in Conover woods was victim of homicide

The body found in Conover on Saturday appears to be a man who was a homicide victim, according to a forensic pathologist, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pathologist is with Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The body was found along Lee Cline Road in Conover, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff's office said officers so far have been unable to identify the victim, and his age and race are unknown. The cause of death also was not released.

The victim was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. The person appears to be an adult, the release said.

The body was discovered Saturday shortly after 3:30 p.m. in a wooded area along Lee Cline Road near Eckard Road, the release said.

Johnny Stewart, 74, discovered the body after his daughter mentioned an unusual smell and a shiny object in the woods. Stewart went to take a closer look and found what he initially thought was an animal's body. Stewart's neighbor pointed out a human hand on the body and called 911, according to a previous story.

On Monday, Stewart told reporters the body's head was covered by a hood and the pants were pulled down exposing the knees. He also mentioned seeing one white sock.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call 828-464-3112.