Owner, employee charged with violations by ALE; charges are related to night a man was shot, killed at event center

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bean said Christopher Dietz previously pleaded guilty to a charge of unauthorized possession of spiritous liquor in January.

That same month he was given warnings related to violations of Gov. Roy Cooper’s pandemic executive orders and possession of illegal gaming machines, she said.

Dietz said he was charged in that case because he picked up a bottle with some liquor in it that someone had brought from outside the premises and left on the property. He said he put the bottle in a closet and forgot about it.

He said he decided not to fight it and paid a fine.

As for the warnings, Dietz said he could not recall receiving either written or verbal warnings related to the COVID-19 orders or gaming machines.

He said Monday he still has his ABC permit and has not heard from the Catawba County ABC Board.

The investigation into the shootings is still ongoing and no charges have been filed.

Conover resident Jordan Ramseur, 34, was killed and another patron was injured.

Catawba County Sheriff Capt. Aaron Turk said eyewitnesses said Ramseur fired into a group outside the event center after the fight.

Ramseur wounded one person and was shot and killed by a third person.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.