Opening statements heard in 'kingpin' drug trail

Prosecutor Leslie Dismukes referred to a man on trial for drug charges as “the kingpin of Hickory" during her opening statement Tuesday.

Jaron Monte Cornwell, 31, of Hickory, is on trial this week in Catawba County Superior Court on charges of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, continuing a criminal enterprise and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was one of 22 people charged in 2018 as part of a six-month police investigation, according to a previous HDR article.

Cornwell was listed by authorities in 2018 as one of three leaders of the drug trafficking ring.

“The state is going to show you just how extensive the defendant’s drug trafficking enterprise was,” Dismukes continued in her opening statement.

Dismukes told the jury that throughout the trial they will hear calls from wiretaps, see videos from mounted cameras and police body cameras and hear from witnesses. “You’ll hear the defendant arranging drug deals with his co-conspirators,” she said.

She continued, saying the evidence from the police investigation will show Cornwell was involved in drug dealing for an extended period of time. “This was not a one-time drug deal. This was an ongoing conspiracy in continuing criminal enterprise.”