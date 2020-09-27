One man dies in shooting at a Hickory apartment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Hickory man died from injuries he sustained in an early morning shooting in Hickory on Sunday. Another man was also injured.

Three black males wearing dark clothing and COVID-type face coverings approached Jalen Michael Marquis Shade, 28 of Hickory, as he stood outside in front of Sunny Valley Apartments, according to a press release from the Hickory Police department. One of the black males engaged Shade in a brief conversation before shooting him multiple times.

Shade was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center by bystanders to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds before officers arrived on the scene. Shade was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Hickory law-enforcement responded to Sunny Valley Apartments located on 3rd Avenue SE after 2 a.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call from a bystander, according to the release.

Upon arrival, officers found Armstrong Shadrac Seme, 20, of Hickory injured from multiple gunshot wounds. Catawba County EMS responded and transported Seme to Frye Regional Medical Center for treatment where he died as a result of his injuries.

Seme, a bystander was struck by several bullets as the suspect was shooting at Shade.