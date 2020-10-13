One injured in shooting on 1st Avenue South; Conover police investigating

At least one person was shot Tuesday in Conover at the corner of 1st Avenue South and 6th Street SW. That person was transported to a local hospital.

The shooting took place at what appears to be an apartment house situated between Conover School and Bennett Funeral Services on 1st Avenue South.

Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said the shooting occurred outside the residence. He said the investigation is still in its early stages.

