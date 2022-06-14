 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead, three injured in Claremont shooting; sheriff's office says domestic disturbance led to shots being fired

  • Updated
  • 0

One person is dead and three others were taken to a hospital with injuries following a shooting in Claremont early Tuesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. 

The shooting took place on Cheyenne Oaks Drive, according to a release from the sheriff's office. 

"One of the four persons involved is believed to be the shooter," according to the release. "This incident is believed to have stemmed from a domestic disturbance."

The sheriff's office said the shooting is being investigated. Law officers had released no other details as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

