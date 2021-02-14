One dead in shooting at event center in Mountain View

One person died in a shooting Sunday at The Stump Event Center in Mountain View.

Police were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. to reports of people fighting, says a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Arriving deputies encountered a large crowd and found two people who had been shot.

Jordan Olajuwon Ramseur, 34, of Conover was pronounced dead at the scene, the release says. The second person was taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No charges have been filed as of Sunday afternoon.

The Hickory Police Department and State Highway Patrol assisted deputies with crowd control and securing the crime scene, according to the release.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the State Bureau of Investigation have started an investigation.

The N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement Division also is investigating and will pursue any charges associated with violations of Gov. Roy Cooper's executive orders.