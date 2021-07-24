One dead in shooting at Argyle Place Apartments in Hickory; no charges filed

One person is dead in what police are calling a domestic situation that ended in a shooting Friday night at Argyle Place Apartments in Hickory.

Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said no charges have been filed in the case. The case, he said, is still under investigation.

He noted that the parties involved in the shooting were both armed and knew each other.

Argyle Place Apartments are on 16th Street NE in Hickory.

This is a developing story and more information is expected today.