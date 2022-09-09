 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Hudson

One man was shot and killed in an altercation on Eastview Street on Friday morning. Two Hudson police officers are on paid administrative leave.

 Robert C. Reed, Record

One man is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Hudson on Friday morning.

No law officers were injured, but two Hudson officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Hudson Police Chief Richard Blevins said officers went to a residence at 151 Eastview Street at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Blevins said there was an altercation at the scene, and at least one Hudson officer shot and killed a man who lived at the home.

When asked if the deceased was armed, Blevins declined to answer.

Police did not share the name of the deceased.

Blevins added that the case has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation.

