One arrested, two wanted in fatal Nov. 5 shooting on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory

One man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting the occurred on Nov. 5 in Hickory. Two other men are wanted on murder charges, the Hickory Police Department said on Friday.

Trevin Ali Brown, 24, was arrested in Granite Falls with the assistance of the Granite Falls Police Department on one count of murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder, Hickory police said in a news release.

The charges are in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Khalil Rhynhart. Khalil’s 42-year-old father, Eric Rhynhart, was also shot but survived, Hickory police said.

Jakeis Zamier Harris, 18, and Jalen Tremaine Crowell, 30, also are wanted for murder in connection to the case, Hickory police said.

Brown is being held in the Catawba County Jail with no bond.

Khalil and Eric Rhynhart were shot on Nov. 5 while traveling north on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard. Multiple rounds were fired into the car near the 500 block of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard SE, Hickory police said.

Hickory police responded shortly before 3 a.m. to a report of a 2021 Kia Forte that wrecked on Highland Avenue. The caller advised police that the driver and passenger of the car had been shot, Hickory police said.

Khalil Rhynhart was pronounced dead at the scene. Eric Rhynhart was transported by Catawba County EMS to a local hospital, Hickory police said.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.