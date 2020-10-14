 Skip to main content
One arrested in Conover shooting; police searching for second suspect
One arrested in Conover shooting; police searching for second suspect

Police have charged one suspect and are searching for a second following the Tuesday shooting on 1st Avenue South in Conover.

Jaylon McCorkle, 18, of Newton was charged with kidnapping and assault by pointing a gun.

Police are looking for Erica Bodrick, 30, of Conover. She is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and two counts of kidnapping.

Conover police requested assistance in locating Bodrick. If anyone knows her whereabouts, contact the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698 or call 9-1-1.

Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said Bodrick and McCorkle are charged with kidnapping Austin Stiles, 20, of Newton and a child on Tuesday.

Stiles was treated for a gunshot wound at Catawba Valley Medical Center and then released.

McCorkle.jpg

McCorkle
Bodrick.png

Bodrick
