The Brookford Police Department will be making a second appearance on the TV show “On Patrol: Live” this weekend.

Camera crews will be riding with Brookford police from 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday nights on the REELZ channel, Brookford Police Chief William Armstrong said.

“We are all excited,” Armstrong said. “The first go-round was really good. Hopefully this second time we will have a good turnout.”

Armstrong said the show reached out to see if Brookford police would be willing to be featured again. Armstrong accepted.

“I like the show because everyone wants to know where their tax dollars are going,” he said. “This show shows them. It’s a really transparent show.”

The Brookford police made their first appearance on the show on Feb. 24 and 25.