On-duty officer arrested at prison in Alexander County

A correctional officer at the Alexander Correctional Institution was arrested at the prison on Wednesday.

Carolina Nicole Lyon, 29, of Statesville, is charged with one count of felony providing drugs to inmates, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Lyon was a correctional officer employed by the North Carolina Department of Corrections, the release said.

Lyon was arrested while working at the prison, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

Lyon is accused of providing suboxone and synthetic marijuana, also known as K2, to inmates, the sheriff’s office said.

Lyon was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to make a first appearance in Alexander County District Court on Sept. 12, the sheriff's office said.

This arrest is the result of an extended investigation by The N.C. Department of Corrections and the sheriff’s office. The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.