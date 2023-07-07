A 31-year-old homeless man named Devin Terrell Johnson walked into the Olde Hickory Tap Room on a Sunday afternoon in June. Shortly after leaving, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and drug offenses.

There is some dispute over what happened in between the time he walked through the restaurant door and the time he was taken into custody.

The restaurant’s owner says Johnson was cursing, shouting and aggressively panhandling and restaurant manager Chad Hefner protected patrons and staff by telling Johnson to leave.

A patron at the restaurant whose Facebook post brought attention to the incident said Johnson had just requested ice water and that it was Hefner who was aggressive.

The interaction inspired two residents of neighboring cities to set out a cooler offering free water in downtown Hickory.

Patron, business respond

Hickory resident Erica Paige Richardson posted about the incident at the Tap Room.

Richardson said she witnessed Johnson asking for water and being told it would cost $2 per cup.

“I offered to pay for his two waters and the manager totally lost his cool and started yelling at this homeless man to get out,” Richardson wrote. “Then he started telling his bartender to call the police telling her he was causing a scene. He for sure was not causing a scene until he was provoked by the manager.”

The Tap Room responded with a statement posted on Facebook the following day, which read in part: “If our manager('s) demands for an individual to leave were too loud, and disturbed the customers, we do most sincerely apologize.”

The restaurant also disputed Richardson’s account.

“Our manager('s) first and foremost duty is to protect the customers and staff from harassment or physical confrontation,” the Tap Room posted. “Seeing the aggressive manner this person exhibited, our manager had no option except to tell this person to leave and not return, and ultimately the downtown officer was called to handle this disturbance as he would not leave the premises.”

Johnson was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

He was in jail under a $2,000 bond as of Thursday morning.

The Hickory Police Department said officers had encountered Johnson prior to the incident at the Tap Room when called to do a health check at the bathrooms on Union Square.

Johnson appeared to be impaired and Hickory officers called for EMS, but Johnson declined help, according to the department.

In the Facebook post, the restaurant noted the presence of the nearby water fountain and refilling station by the bathrooms. The restaurant said they charge $1 for water “as requested and at the direction of Hickory city police.”

The police department said they have not made such a request.

“HPD has not directed any business or organization to charge for water,” according to a response from the department. “If asked by a business or organization to partner on an issue we will attempt to do so and offer suggestions based on the specific issue they are experiencing.”

The restaurant has since removed the statement from the Facebook page. Tap Room owner Jason Yates backed away from the claim in an interview.

“No, they didn’t say charge for water,” Yates said.

He said police had spoken to business owners at Hickory Downtown Development Association meetings to discuss panhandling and various organizations and resources available for those in need. The police advised against just giving people things like money "because that doesn't help the situation," Yates said.

Yates also highlighted some of the local resources, including a blessing box maintained by the Elks Lodge. He said the restaurant had donated to support the efforts of the Elks Lodge and other philanthropic organizations.

A few days removed from the incident, Yates defended his manager’s handling of the situation.

“Hindsight could always be 20/20 and I wasn’t here,” Yates said. “I have faith that a 20-year manager did what he did to protect the people that were in here from a person who was, obviously had issues.”

During an interview, Richardson said she believed the restaurant should have handled the matter better.

“I don’t own a business down here, so I don’t know what happens and I don’t know what they have to deal with but at the end of the day all the man had to say was, ‘Hey, there’s a water fountain out front,’” Richardson said. “I just think that he was completely humiliated for asking for a cup of water and I think it was inhuman the way they handled the situation.”

Water cooler in downtown

Richardson’s post quickly gained traction online. As of June 29, it had been shared 1,200 times and garnered nearly 400 comments.

The post prompted Newton resident Eric Igdal and Conover resident Tyquan Cooper to leave a cooler filled with water next to the Union Square bathroom and water fountain.

Igdal and Cooper said they had received a great deal of support from members of the community who brought water to help stock the cooler.

Igdal also said he received thousands of responses to his post about the cooler from around the country and overseas, with many offering money.

He said he hopes the cooler will lead to a better, more permanent arrangement, an ice-dispensing machine.

“To me, this cooler is just for one thing and one thing only: It’s going to make the people who are in the right position and know the right people and have the right resources and abilities to create a better, permanent solution,” Igdal said.