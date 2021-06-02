No verdict yet in double-homicide trial; jurors spent day reviewing evidence

Jury deliberations continued in a double-homicide trial at the Catawba County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Daniel Minton, 22, of Lenoir is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting of Janarion Knox, 20, of Hickory and Branique McKnight, 18, of Conover at Ridgecrest Apartments in Hickory on Aug. 31, 2017.

The jury reviewed evidence on Wednesday. Jurors asked to see photos of the crime scene, video surveillance from Ridgeview Apartments, video of Minton’s interview with Hickory police investigators, the autopsy reports, and to listen to the 911 calls from Cedric Hamlin and Christopher Buchanan.

The jury was asked to return to the courtroom to view the evidence they had requested.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The photos showed holes in the wall in the apartment where the shooting took place. Photos of the bodies of Knox and McKnight were also shown. The two were found dead side-by-side next to a dining room table.

The jury also saw photos from the autopsies. The pictures showed bullet wounds on McKnight’s left shoulder and upper right chest. Bullet wounds could also be seen on the back right side of Knox’s head and other locations on his upper body.