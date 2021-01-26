 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No suspects named in shots fired incident at Hickory apartments
0 comments
alert top story

No suspects named in shots fired incident at Hickory apartments

{{featured_button_text}}

As of Tuesday, police have not named any suspects in connection with a shooting at Silver Springs Terrace in Hickory on Jan. 19.

No one was injured at the apartment complex, according to Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to a Hickory police report, there were two unnamed victims in the incident. Dieter said both were minors.

Bullet casings were found on the scene, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert