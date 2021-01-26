No suspects named in shots fired incident at Hickory apartments

As of Tuesday, police have not named any suspects in connection with a shooting at Silver Springs Terrace in Hickory on Jan. 19.

No one was injured at the apartment complex, according to Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department.

According to a Hickory police report, there were two unnamed victims in the incident. Dieter said both were minors.

Bullet casings were found on the scene, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.

