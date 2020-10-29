No explosives found at Hickory Walmart

Hickory police responded to a bomb threat at Walmart on U.S. 70 SE on Wednesday, Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said.
No explosives were found, according to Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator.
Whisnant said in an e-mail that the store did choose to evacuate during the investigation.
Investigators are still looking for the source of the threat on Thursday, he said.
