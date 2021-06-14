No charges in Stump Event Center shooting

No charges were filed in a Valentine's Day shooting outside the Stump Event Center that left one man dead. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office said Monday the case is closed.

On Feb. 14, Jordan Ramseur, 34, of Conover, opened fire on a group of people outside the event center on Mountain View Road in Hickory, according to a February news release from the sheriff's office. Ramseur was shot and killed.

One person was shot in the leg, but the injuries did not threaten the person's life, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Witnesses told investigators Ramseur went to get a gun from his car after he was involved in a fight outside the venue, according to the previous release. Ramseur was shot and killed by someone in the parking lot.

Capt. Aaron Turk said following the investigation, the sheriff's office concluded Ramseur was the first to fire his weapon and shot into the crowd of people.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office turned their findings over to District Attorney Scott Reilly's office where officials declined to charge the person who shot Ramseur, Turk said.

Turk added that the sheriff's office will not release the name of the person who shot Ramseur since the person was not charged. Turk said that decision is partly for the person’s protection.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.