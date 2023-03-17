A man was sent to the hospital Monday after crashing a Dodge Challenger police say was stolen from a Hickory dealership. Four days after that crash, no charges have been brought in the case.

The crashed vehicle was one of six high-performance vehicles reported stolen from the Mountain Mitsubishi dealership late Sunday night.

Shortly after the theft, Newton officers began pursuing a white Camaro which was clocked traveling 65 mph in a 50 mph zone around 3 a.m. Monday, Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe said.

The chase, which Sipe said exceeded speeds of 100 mph at times, moved to N.C. Highway 16 where the Camaro caught up with two other vehicles: a Dodge Challenger and an unidentified dark-colored vehicle.

Sipe said he now believes all three vehicles were among those stolen from the dealership. He added that officers did not know that at that time and the chase was focused on the Camaro. Sipe said he does not know at what speeds the Challenger and dark-colored vehicle were traveling.

As officers were pursuing the Camaro, the Challenger crashed in an area near the Earnhardt Chevrolet dealership.

Some Newton officers went to offer help to the driver of the crashed vehicle before state troopers came out to work the crash scene. Sipe said officers determined the Challenger was stolen while the scene was active.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital from the scene and has since been discharged. Sipe said he did not know how long the man was in the hospital.

Asked why the man had not been charged around the time of the crash, Sipe said: “Sometimes people don’t get charged right on the spot. You know, we indict people. We take charges out later once you get the whole story on everything. So a lot of moving parts still on that, so that’s all continuously happening.”

Sipe said Newton had not brought charges as of late Friday morning.

When asked about potential charges, Highway Patrol Master Trooper Christopher Casey said Thursday, “We will not be charging the driver. Hickory PD is charging the driver. I believe it is still under investigation and at this time I cannot release his name.”

As of Friday, Hickory police had announced no charges and Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young said there have been no arrests.

“This is a multi-agency investigation and is currently ongoing,” Young said. He also said the Challenger is the only stolen vehicle to have been recovered.