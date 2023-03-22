A Newton woman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the overdose death of a woman from the town of Catawba.

Darien Brooke Greer, 28, was originally charged with death by distribution. During Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. Greer also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance in jail.

Greer was sentenced to a minimum of 19 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Once Greer is released from prison, she will be placed on supervised probation for two years on the possession charges.

Assistant District Attorney Nancy Lee explained that a 30-day split sentence is also part of the plea arrangement for the possession charges. Lee said Greer's probation officer could choose to invoke the sentence if needed.

Brianna Culpepper was 25 years old when she died of an overdose on Jan. 19, 2021. An autopsy showed the cause of death was fentanyl toxicity, Lee said.

Lee said a search of Culpepper's phone showed she tried to contact Greer twice on Jan. 18, 2021. The phone also showed a payment made to Greer from Culpepper via Cash App on the same day, Lee said.

On Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:35 p.m., Culpepper’s cousin Christopher Mall called police to report that he found her dead in the camper she was living in. The camper was located on her grandmother’s property along Hudson Chapel Road in the town of Catawba, Lee said.

Lee said responding deputies discovered a spoon, a needle and an unknown substance at the scene. Mall informed officers that Culpepper had a history of using heroin when she lived in Florida prior to moving to North Carolina in September of 2020.

Culpepper’s mother, Marci Todd, traveled from Florida to be at the hearing. Marci Todd was accompanied by her son, William Todd, her husband David Todd, her sister Julie Wright, her father-in-law Warne Todd and her mother Nancy Hanna.

“The last 792 days of my life have been committed to someone being held responsible for my daughter’s death,” Marci Todd said. “And I have accomplished my goal, even though the consequences are not what I had hoped for.”

During the hearing, many of Culpepper’s family members could be heard crying and seen wiping tears off of their cheeks. Greer’s family was also present. Greer was seen crying throughout the hearing.

As Marci Todd addressed the court, she acknowledged that her daughter previously struggled with addiction. She said in the past Culpepper only bought drugs from people she knew and trusted because she always feared receiving laced drugs. She said Culpepper knew Greer for most of their lives.

“We are completely changed as a family. We lost our daughter, my son lost his sister and at only 4 years old my grandson lost his mother,” Marci Todd said. “He will never get to experience with her all of the firsts that a child experiences with their parents or anything for that matter. Our parents lost their granddaughter, my sisters and brother lost their niece, my nieces and nephews lost their cousin and her friends lost someone that they can never replace.”

As Todd spoke, she had to pause to wipe away tears.

“The thing that we will never understand after going through her phone and the last six months of her life is why,” Marci Todd said. “She was doing so well and that will forever be our question, as I am sure it is a question of many parents that go through this type of loss. Brianna had a lot to live for, her son being the most important reason. She was holding down a full-time job, that she thoroughly enjoyed. She was chosen for a promotion at work after only working there for four months.”

Marci Todd and Culpepper’s brother William Todd held up photos of her as they addressed the court.

William Todd said that he was 16 when his sister died. William Todd said after her death he started to realize all the things they had in common, such as music preferences.

“What comes from this is an indescribable rage that I will never, ever, be able to share these thoughts and feelings with her,” William Todd said. “I am beyond heartbroken that my sister will never see me in my proudest moments. Brianna will never be able to see me graduate. Brianna will never be able to see me get married to the woman I love. Brianna will never be able to meet her nieces or nephews. She will only live through the memories and stories I tell my children.”

Defense Attorney Scott Lippert spoke for Greer during court.

“This is one of those cases where frankly, there’s no good result. There’s a death,” Lippert said. “My client, since day one, has been incredibly regretful, remorseful and apologetic for the role she played. This was a friend. This was not an intentional act.”