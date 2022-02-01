Newton woman faces drug charges, many related to cocaine

A Newton woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Iredell County.

Hannah Nicole O’Shields, 24, is charged with one felony count each of trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transport, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle for the use, sale or distribution of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

She was issued a $200,000 secured bond.

On Friday, Iredell County deputies stopped the car O’Shields was driving.

The deputies searched the car after speaking with Shields and finding her answers raised suspicions, according to the sheriff’s office. The office reports that the search turned up more than half an ounce marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

In addition, O’Shields disposed of a 2-ounce bag of cocaine as the officers were searching the vehicle’s passenger, according to the sheriff's office.

