 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newton Police: Shooting victim now in stable condition
0 comments
top story

Newton Police: Shooting victim now in stable condition

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
shooting in Newton.jpg

This home on South Caldwell Avenue was the scene of a shooting that left one woman injured on May 13.

 Robert Reed

The condition of a shooting victim from Newton has improved and is no longer critical, according to a news release from the Newton Police Department on Thursday.

Asia Wright, who is around 30 years old, was previously described as being in “critical but stable condition” at Atrium Health in Charlotte.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She is now listed as being simply in stable condition, according to the release.

Wright was shot at her home on South Caldwell Avenue on the night of May 13. Wright’s grandmother and two young children were also in the home at the time.

No one has been charged and police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with tips related to the case can call investigator William Garrett at 828-695-4293 or email him at WGarrett@newtonnc.gov.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert