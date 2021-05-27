Newton Police: Shooting victim now in stable condition

The condition of a shooting victim from Newton has improved and is no longer critical, according to a news release from the Newton Police Department on Thursday.

Asia Wright, who is around 30 years old, was previously described as being in “critical but stable condition” at Atrium Health in Charlotte.

She is now listed as being simply in stable condition, according to the release.

Wright was shot at her home on South Caldwell Avenue on the night of May 13. Wright’s grandmother and two young children were also in the home at the time.

No one has been charged and police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with tips related to the case can call investigator William Garrett at 828-695-4293 or email him at WGarrett@newtonnc.gov.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

