Newton man to spend 13 years in prison for two Hickory armed robberies

A Newton man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for two armed robberies in Hickory.

Lester D. Lackey, 30, of Newton was sentenced on Wednesday to 162 months in prison. He was also ordered to serve three years under court supervision after he is released from prison, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

Judge Kenneth D. Bell presided over the sentencing hearing.

According to the release, Lackey robbed the Speedway Store on Hwy. 70 SE in Hickory on March 21, 2020. “Upon entering the store, Lackey pointed a rifle at a store clerk and demanded money. The store clerk complied and handed Lackey $300 in cash and Lackey fled the scene,” the release stated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two days later, Lackey entered a CVS Pharmacy on 12th Avenue NW in Hickory and robbed the store at gunpoint. The shift manager handed Lackey approximately $252 in cash and Lackey fled the scene.

The same day, March 23, Hickory police attempted to stop Lackey’s vehicle but he proceeded to attempt to evade the police, according to the release. A pursuit by multiple law enforcement agencies ensued which lasted approximately 30 minutes. During the pursuit, Lackey traveled into Caldwell County and back into the Long View area of Catawba County.