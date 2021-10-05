 Skip to main content
Newton man pleads guilty to trafficking opiates
Newton man pleads guilty to trafficking opiates

Jakaylan Hyikeis Gibbs, 24, of Newton, was given an active prison sentence of five to seven years for attempted trafficking of opiates by sale during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday, according to a news release from the office of District Attorney Scott Reilly.

Superior Court Judge William T. Pomeroy from Lincoln County imposed the prison term for Gibbs following his guilty plea to the offense.

The defendant will serve his period of incarceration in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

The offense occurred July 10, 2019, when an undercover officer made a purchase of heroin from the defendant at a local restaurant. When the substance was tested by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), it came back positive as fentanyl, according to the release.

The case was investigated by Dylan Scism of the Newton Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Phillips handled the prosecution for the State.

 

Jakaylan Gibbs.jpg

Jakaylan Gibbs
