Newton man pleads guilty to drug charges

A Newton man was sentenced to at least nine years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.

Joshua Jezreel Duncan, 32, pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin by possession and transportation, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In addition to the jail time, Duncan was fined $100,000.

The charges stemmed from a July 2019 search of a home when officers found Duncan in possession of a handgun and three bags filled with more than 14 grams of heroin as well as some cocaine, according to the release.

Duncan attempted to dispose of two of the bags by throwing them out of the house, according to the release.

He was previously convicted of felony opium trafficking in Lincoln County in 2012.

