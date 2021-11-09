Newton man pleads guilty to 2019 murder, sentenced to at least 26 years behind bars

A Newton man will spend at least 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder this week.
Justin Drew Dalton, 35, of Newton, was given an active prison term of 26 to 32 years by Judge William T. Pomeroy after he pleaded guilty in the May, 2019, shooting death of 47-year-old Emden Lee Syres Jr., according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.
In addition to murder, Dalton also pleaded guilty to larceny of a motor vehicle.
Dalton will serve his sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.
Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a Sigmon Dairy Road residence in May, 2019, after Syres had not shown up at work for two days, according to the release. When deputies entered the residence through an open back door, they found Syres dead on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim’s wallet, credit cards and vehicle were missing.
A day later, officers arrested Dalton.
During an interview with investigators in 2019, Dalton told officers that he and the victim had a verbal altercation on May 27 that escalated. Upset at the way he had been treated, Dalton said he took a loaded gun and when Syers came toward him, he shot him.
Dalton left the residence, taking the victim’s vehicle and wallet. He used Syers’ credit cards for various purchases and to get cash, and he sold the guns that were at the residence, the release said.
The autopsy report from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center showed that Syers died from a lethal gunshot wound to the head, and that he had two additional gunshot wounds to the right shoulder/neck area and the right hand.
The case was investigated by Taylor Stout of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant District Attorney Lance Sigmon prosecuted the case for the State.