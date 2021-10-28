 Skip to main content
Newton man faces more than 100 sex crime charges; Taylorsville woman also charged
ALEXANDER COUNTY

A Newton man and a Taylorsville woman are facing child sex crimes charges in Alexander County, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Colan Lewis Swink, 44, is charged with 109 felony counts of sex acts by a substitute parent or custodian and 25 felony counts each of statutory rape and sex offenses. He was issued a $5 million secured bond.

Tammy Reedy Brown, 49, is charged with one felony count of conspiracy of a sex act by a substitute parent or custodian. She was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

Swink is accused of committing the sex crimes while he and Brown were living together in Taylorsville, according to the release.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Colan Lewis Swink

Tammy Reedy Brown

