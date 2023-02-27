A Newton man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an attack against a fellow psychiatric patient at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Joseph Lee Rosales, 22, was taken into custody by the police on Friday and was initially issued a $175,000 bond.

Rosales made his first appearance in court via video on Monday before District Court Judge Andrea Chiz Plyler.

The prosecutor told the judge that Rosales attacked another patient in the psychiatric area of Catawba Valley Medical Center by striking and strangling the other patient and at times placing the person in a chokehold.

Rosales had been in the hospital because of various mental health problems such as depression and thoughts of self-harm and had also said he was hearing voices telling him to kill, the prosecutor said.

The assault occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a statement from the hospital. Hospital police officers initially responded to the attack and were later joined by Hickory officers.

Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department said the victim was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

Plyler granted a motion from the prosecution to revoke Rosales’ bond. The prosecutor also indicated they would make a motion that Rosales be transferred to Central Regional Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Raleigh.

Rosales initially said he wanted to represent himself so he could speak freely in his own defense. Plyler appointed an attorney for Rosales to help during the initial phases of the court process.

He is next due in court for a probable cause hearing on March 20.