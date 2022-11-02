Newton man convicted on indecent liberties, stautory rape charges; he was sentenced to minimum of 66 years

A Newton man was convicted on multiple sexual offenses during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Jonathan Ray Lail, 35, of Newton, was found guilty of statutory rape of a child by an adult, statutory rape of a child younger than 15, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, incest with a child under the age of 13 and incest with a child 13 years of age by a Catawba County jury, according to a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.

Lail was sentenced to a minimum of 66 years in prison. The jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes. Superior Court Judge Karen Eady-Williams handed down the sentence, the release said.

According to the release, the victim, who is now 16, addressed Lail prior to sentencing and said, “You didn’t break me. You pushed me, you pushed me and pushed me again, but you didn’t break me.”

The incidents of molestation occurred during a period from late 2016 into 2020, the release said.

The victim told investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office that the sexual abuse started when she was 9 years old and living in Texas. It continued when she moved to Conover and Newton until she was 13 years old, the release said.

A medical examination and forensic interview by the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County corroborated the allegations made by the victim when she was 13 years old, the release said.

Williams said the defendant took away the victim’s innocence and caused her to live in fear, the release said.

“This case has created heavy hearts to many in this courtroom,” Judge Eady-Williams said as she addressed the defendant. “You had an opportunity, and you blew it in a major way … You put her in harm’s way. You were the threat.”

The case was investigated by Darren Yang of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Phillips handled prosecution for the state, the release said.

“Our victim in this case was incredibly strong and brave,” Phillips said. “I’m happy that I can be a voice for our victims and seek justice for them.”