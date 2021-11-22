 Skip to main content
Newton man charged with trafficking pills
Narcotics Investigators Seize Trafficking Amount of Suspected Fentanyl P....jpg

Investigators searched Robert Kent “Colt” Stamey III’s residence and seized 47.5 grams of pills they suspect contains fentanyl, a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says.

 Submitted

Robert Kent "Colt" Stamey III, 21 of Newton, was charged with trafficking pills that investigators say may contain fentanyl, a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says.

Investigators searched Stamey’s residence in Newton and seized 47.5 grams of pills with markings indicating they were oxycodone. Investigators said these pills might contain fentanyl and been manufactured in a pill press to mimic prescription oxycodone.

Stamey was arrested and charged with trafficking in Schedule II controlled substances. He received a $10,000 secured bond.

“We thank probation and parole for their work,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “These partnerships are important in our fight against drug traffickers operating in Catawba County.”

Robert Kent Stamey III.JPG

Robert Kent Stamey III
