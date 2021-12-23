Newton man charged with second-degree murder in girlfriend's death

A Newton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend on Thursday.

Thomas Matthew Gardner, 39, is accused of shooting and killing Hope Kennedy, 45, during a fight at a home on Maple Court shortly before 2 a.m., according to Newton Police Department.

Kennedy died at Catawba Valley Medical Center, according to the police. The police said the couple’s two teenage children were present for the shooting and are in the care of a relative following intervention by the Catawba County Department of Social Services.

Gardner is being held without bond. The department asks that anyone with additional information on the case email tips investigator Carlos Uribe at cuuribe@newtonnc.gov or by calling the department at 828-465-7430.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kennedy family and those beautiful kids,” Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe said in a statement.

Sipe also urged people in abusive relationships to seek help by calling 911 when things turn violent and 828-465-7430 for non-emergency help.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

