Newton man charged in Monday's fatal wreck on Hwy. 70
Newton man charged in Monday's fatal wreck on Hwy. 70

Aaron Lee Walker

A Newton man was charged following a fatal wreck on Hwy. 70 SE on Monday.

Aaron Lee Walker, 26, Newton, was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless and reckless driving, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department.

The wreck occurred around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Walker was traveling east and crossed into the west bound lane striking another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, Leisa Glenn White, 61, of Hickory, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Walker is being held on a $121,500 secured bond.

