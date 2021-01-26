Newton man charged in fatal vehicle wreck appears in court

A Newton man charged in a fatal wreck on Hwy. 70 SE on Monday was in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday.

Aaron Lee Walker, 26, of Newton, was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless and reckless driving, according to a news release from the Hickory Police Department.

The wreck occurred around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Walker was traveling east driving a Ford SUV. He crossed into the westbound lane striking another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, Leisa Glenn White, 61, of Hickory, was pronounced dead at the scene. White was driving a Kia Soul.

Walker is being held on a $121,500 secured bond.

During court Tuesday, Judge Richard Holloway told Walker the charge of felony death by vehicle carries a maximum sentence of 204 months or 17 years in prison if convicted. His other charges carry the maximum sentence of three years in prison for the driving while impaired charge, 120 days in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia and 60 days in jail for the reckless driving charge.

Walker asked Holloway for a court appointed attorney. Holloway assigned Cynthia Goelling as Walker's attorney.

Walker will return to court Feb. 16.

