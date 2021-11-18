Newton man arrested on drug trafficking charges; investigators seize drugs and weapons

A Newton man was arrested on drug charges after investigators found drugs and weapons at his residence, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
During their search of a residence in Newton on Wednesday, investigators seized 71.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 6.94 grams of powdered heroin, 28 grams of marijuana, 26 Xanax pills, 9.45 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, six handguns, five ammunition boxes with assorted calibers of ammunition and $2,223, the sheriff’s office said.
One of the firearms was reported stolen in Spruce Pine.
According to the release, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group attempted to serve an outstanding warrant for arrest at the residence, but the person named on that warrant was not present. A resident of the property, Joshua Lee Franklin, consented to a search of the premises.
Franklin, 35, of Newton was charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of distributing controlled substances, possession of Schedule I controlled substances, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, possession of Schedule IV controlled substances, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and six counts of possession of a firearm by felon.
Franklin was issued a $200,000 secured bond.
Hickory Police Department, Long View Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration contributed to this investigation.
“Our SEG Unit is at the forefront of our fight against local drug traffickers,” Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “The work of this unit, in conjunction with our partnership with the DEA and United States Attorney’s Office, is having a major impact on drug dealers here in Catawba County.”