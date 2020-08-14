Newton man arrested; charges connected to shootings that left one dead

A Newton man has been arrested in connection with the July 29 killing of 30-year-old Donald Simpson in Hickory.

Craig Anthony Ruff, 25, was charged with two felony counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

Ruff is the second person to be arrested in relation to the July 29 shootings on First Street SW that left one man dead and another wounded.

Tantae Deon Little, 33, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation into the shootings is still active. The Hickory Police Department asks those with information on the case to call 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator C. De Los Santos at 828-261-2621 or cdelossantos@hickorync.gov.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

