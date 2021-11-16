Newton man and five others from Catawba County sentenced for drug trafficking

A Newton man will spend 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.
James Kristoffer Cantley, 39, of Newton, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell to 210 months in prison and five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine, William T. Stetzer, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced in a news release.
In July 2021, Cantley pleaded guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, the release stated.
Cantley is one of 14 defendants indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2020 for trafficking methamphetamine from Georgia into western North Carolina.
According to filed court documents and court proceedings, from 2018 through April 2019, the defendants were involved in a drug network that trafficked and distributed methamphetamine in Catawba, Lincoln, Caldwell and Alexander counties and elsewhere. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized narcotics, at least 23 firearms and more than $250,000 in drug proceeds, according to the news release.
The other 12 other defendants sentenced are:
- Priscilla Chapman Lambert, 34, of Hickory, was sentenced to 151 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
- Ruth Marie Duggar, 38, of Claremont, was sentenced to 132 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
- Lowell Thomas Messer, 44, of Newton, was sentenced to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
- Samantha Jean Taylor, 26, of Newton, was sentenced to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
- Cynthia Roxanne Shook, 36, of Conover, was sentenced to 60 months in prison and two years of supervised release.
- Jason Keith Reichard, 39, of Ridgecrest, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
- Michael James Notheisen, 35, of Vale, was sentenced to 240 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
- Kimberly Deann Bumgarner, 57, of Granite Falls, was sentenced to 60 months in prison and two years of supervised release.
- Aaron Douglas Goodson, 31, of Lincolnton, was sentenced to 210 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
- Tiffany Christmas Hirani, 34, of Monroe, Georgia, was sentenced to 210 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
- Thomas Dewayne Simmons Jr., 35, of Monroe, Ga., was sentenced to 150 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
- Brian Duane Martz, 42, was sentenced to 191 months in prison and five years of supervised release.