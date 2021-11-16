Newton man and five others from Catawba County sentenced for drug trafficking

A Newton man will spend 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.

James Kristoffer Cantley, 39, of Newton, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell to 210 months in prison and five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine, William T. Stetzer, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced in a news release.

In July 2021, Cantley pleaded guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, the release stated.

Cantley is one of 14 defendants indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2020 for trafficking methamphetamine from Georgia into western North Carolina.

According to filed court documents and court proceedings, from 2018 through April 2019, the defendants were involved in a drug network that trafficked and distributed methamphetamine in Catawba, Lincoln, Caldwell and Alexander counties and elsewhere. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized narcotics, at least 23 firearms and more than $250,000 in drug proceeds, according to the news release.

The other 12 other defendants sentenced are: