Newton deaths update: Man shot and killed woman then himself at newspaper office, police say
NEWTON

An employee of the Observer News Enterprise killed a woman and then took his own life last Friday, according to Newton police. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A Newton man shot and killed a woman and then took his own life at the Newton newspaper office on Friday, the Newton Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

Officers found the bodies of Larry Brigham, 58, and Cindy Hull, 55, also of Newton, at the The Observer News Enterprise on Friday.

Brigham was employed by the newspaper at the time of their deaths. Hull had also been employed by the newspaper. The two had been in a dating relationship, according to the police news release.

The police said Hull had been reported missing earlier on Friday. Brigham, who police identified as a suspect in Hull’s disappearance, was also reported as missing Friday.

"Domestic violence is a serious matter and needs to be addressed immediately,” Chief Vidal Sipe said in a statement. “If you are in a mentally and/or physically abusive relationship, call 911 in emergency situations, 828-465-7430 for any other help or contact the Family Guidance Center at 828-322-1400 — Crisis@ 828-228-1787 — for counseling and mental health assistance."

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Newton police in the ongoing investigation.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

