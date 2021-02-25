Narcotics search at Hickory home leads to six arrests

Six people were arrested following a narcotics search at a Hickory home on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Police located methamphetamine, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia at the residence on Orders Street in the Long View area, according to a press release from the Long View Police Department.
Jim Xion, 31, of Long View, was charged with one felonious count of possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II (methamphetamine) and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined to the Burke County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
James Daniel Terry, 42, of Long View, was charged with one felonious count of possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II (methamphetamine), one felony count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined to the Burke County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Shaquar Johnson, 27, of Long View, was charged with one felonious count of possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II (methamphetamine), one felonious count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined to the Burke County Detention Center under $25,000 secured bond.
Miranda Elizabeth Christenbury, 32, of Long View, was charged with one felonious count of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance. She was confined to the Burke County Detention Center under $10,000 secured bond.
Monica Pruitt Abbott, 39, of Long View, was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of schedule IV (alprazolam 2mg). She was confined to the Burke County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Joshua Blake Salyards, 28, of Long View, was arrested on outstanding warrants for arrest out of Catawba County for two counts of felony habitual larceny and one count of second-degree trespass. He was confined to the Catawba County Detention Center under an $8,000 secured bond.
Newton Police and Lenoir Police departments assisted in this case, according to the release.
If anyone suspects criminal activity in the Town of Long View, call the Long View Police Department at 828-327-2343.