Narcotics search at Hickory home leads to six arrests

Six people were arrested following a narcotics search at a Hickory home on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Police located methamphetamine, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia at the residence on Orders Street in the Long View area, according to a press release from the Long View Police Department.

Jim Xion, 31, of Long View, was charged with one felonious count of possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II (methamphetamine) and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined to the Burke County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

James Daniel Terry, 42, of Long View, was charged with one felonious count of possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II (methamphetamine), one felony count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined to the Burke County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Jonathan Shaquar Johnson, 27, of Long View, was charged with one felonious count of possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II (methamphetamine), one felonious count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined to the Burke County Detention Center under $25,000 secured bond.