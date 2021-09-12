Narcotics investigators have seized $750k, 308 pounds of meth since 2019

At the start of a narcotics investigation, members of the division make a list of the top five targets. “We start to do whatever investigating we can into those targets through informants, surveillance, electronic records; we do all those things targeting that drug trafficker,” Eddins said

A long-term investigation can take months or years to complete. Those are typically federal investigations, he said. The team has worked cases from North Carolina to California.

The sheriff’s office regularly collaborates with other local offices as well as the state and federal investigators.

Most of the drugs in Catawba County come from Atlanta, Georgia, Eddins said. Part of the reason is because there are labs in Atlanta that can take meth in a liquid form and finish the manufacturing process.

Labs in Catawba County used to be more common, but it’s cheaper now to traffic it from labs in other cities, Eddins said.

“I’m not saying there’s not labs here. I’m saying whoever’s doing it is spending a whole lot more on that methamphetamine than buying it,” he said.

When investigators locate a drug trafficker, they don’t immediately make an arrest and close the case. They wait to find out where the trafficker is getting their supply.