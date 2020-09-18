Name released in fatal crash on Old Shelby Road

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story was updated at 11:55 a.m. on Sept. 18.

The N.C. Highway Patrol has identified 21-year-old Nathaniel Jay Jose Reynon of Lawndale as the victim in a fatal crash on Old Shelby Road Friday morning.

Master Trooper Jeff Swagger of the N.C. Highway Patrol said Reynon left the highway and struck a tree just before 8 a.m. The crash occurred near where Old Shelby Road intersects with Greedy Highway.

Swagger said speed was a factor in the wreck. Officers closed the road for three hours to conduct the investigation.

In addition to the Highway Patrol, members of the Catawba County EMS, the Propst Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.