'My baby's gone:' Mother describes finding daughter's body as police search for husband in Conover homicide investigation

Conover police are searching for the husband of a woman who was found dead of a gunshot wound in her home Thursday.

Conover police are characterizing the case of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges as a homicide investigation and have called in the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to assist.

On Friday afternoon, Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said officers were attempting to find 48-year-old Donald Ray Hodges, to see what information he has about the shooting. Police have not identified any suspects in the case.

Loftin said Hodges’ car was missing from the home.

“He’s not there and the car’s not there, but we don’t know that he’s in the car,” Loftin said.

Diane Bender, Tinikia Hodges’ mother, went to check on her daughter Thursday after receiving a call from a friend and coworker at Flowers Bakeries in Newton who was concerned Hodges had not shown up to work. Bender said it was unusual for Hodges to miss work.

Bender went to her daughter's home. She entered using her own key for the home. She found Hodges on the bed. She called to Hodges but did not get an answer.

“So when I went and touched her, I said, ‘Oh my gosh, my baby’s gone. My baby’s gone,’” Bender said. “Then I run around in front of her and I was trying to check her out again and she was just cold all over.”

Bender said Hodges “had a big hole in her face.”

She described her daughter as a quiet and low-key person. Reflecting on the outpouring of support following Hodges’ death, Bender said: “She is loved.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

