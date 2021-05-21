Murder trial underway in 2017 Ridgecrest Apartments killings

He got in the car and told them to go, Beatty said. Beatty said Minton seemed aggressive.

“He was tired but he was in a rush to go,” Beatty said. He added that he noticed at some point while they were in the car that Minton had a firearm.

Beatty testified that Minton told them soon after that he had killed two people. He said he only later learned who the victims were.

Once they arrived back in Lenoir — where they had started the day — Beatty said Minton gave him 10 $100 bills.

Beatty testified that Minton told him to give the money to Beatty’s brother to keep quiet.

Minton’s defense attorney Ken Darty challenged Beatty’s credibility on cross examination.

He pointed to Beatty’s own acknowledgement that he made false statements early on to protect himself and his loved ones.

“So how do we know which part of your statements is true or a lie if you lied before but now you’re saying, ‘I want to tell the truth?’” Darty said.

Beatty said that he had matured and that he confessing his own lies from the past and telling the truth about the case was part of the process of righting that wrong.