Murder trial underway in 2017 Ridgecrest Apartments killings

The trial of a Lenoir man charged in an August 2017 double homicide at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Hickory began this week.
Daniel Minton, 22, is charged with murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Branique McKnight and 20-year-old Janarion Knox.
A bailiff said Thursday that the proceedings began on Monday. Minton rejected a plea deal earlier this month that would have given him a sentence of at least 25 years.
Superior Court Judge Gregory Horne is presiding over the trial.
Deangelo Beatty took the witness stand on Thursday.
Under questioning from prosecuting attorney Brittany Pinkham of the N.C. Department of Justice, Beatty gave an account of the day.
Beatty was with his friend Maurice Brown — who is charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the murders — and Minton at his sister’s apartment.
Beatty’s sister and brother were among those present throughout that afternoon.
Beatty said he and Brown were sitting in a car at the apartment complex when Minton indicated he was going to steal drugs.
Minton later ran to the car with a white envelope of money he had been carrying throughout the day along with a bag of marijuana, he said.
He got in the car and told them to go, Beatty said. Beatty said Minton seemed aggressive.
“He was tired but he was in a rush to go,” Beatty said. He added that he noticed at some point while they were in the car that Minton had a firearm.
Beatty testified that Minton told them soon after that he had killed two people. He said he only later learned who the victims were.
Once they arrived back in Lenoir — where they had started the day — Beatty said Minton gave him 10 $100 bills.
Beatty testified that Minton told him to give the money to Beatty’s brother to keep quiet.
Minton’s defense attorney Ken Darty challenged Beatty’s credibility on cross examination.
He pointed to Beatty’s own acknowledgement that he made false statements early on to protect himself and his loved ones.
“So how do we know which part of your statements is true or a lie if you lied before but now you’re saying, ‘I want to tell the truth?’” Darty said.
Beatty said that he had matured and that he confessing his own lies from the past and telling the truth about the case was part of the process of righting that wrong.
At least one relative of one of the victims was present Thursday.
Branique Mcknight’s sister Aliyah McKnight said she was troubled by the way her brother had been characterized during the trial.
“I was raised with him so I know for a fact the person that they try to portray him as isn’t really true,” Aliyah McKnight said. “Anybody that knows him knows that he was just a loving guy. Like, he wouldn’t hurt anybody.”
She added: “I know the truth will come out eventually.”
Minton’s mother was also there but did not want to speak about the case.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.